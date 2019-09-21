Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2019

The biggest show on television is back for 2019 – Strictly Come Dancing hits full swing as we brace ourselves for three months worth of dance and drama.

Advertisement

It’s been one of the most talked-about series before we even made it to the first live shows – seeing Anneka Rice injured, Jamie Laing forced to pull out after hurting his leg and Kelvin Fletcher stepping in at the very last second.

And Strictly is likely to pull even more headlines when it starts, thanks to brand new judge Motsi Mabuse – who will be scoring sister Oti along with the other dancers.

Here’s who topped the leaderboard this week – remember, no-one goes home in week one, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Week one

Saffron and AJ 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

Mike and Katya 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

Alex and Neil 5 + 5 + 5 + 6 = 21

Catherine and Johannes 5 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 20

Chris and Karen 3 + 4 + 3 + 3 = 13

Anneka and Kevin

Dev and Dianne

Emma and Anton

James and Luba

Michelle and Giovanni

Emma and Aljaz

Kelvin and Oti

Will and Janette

Karim and Amy

David and Nadiya

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC One