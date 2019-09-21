Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2019
Who’s top of the table on Strictly this week? And who’s going to be waltzing their way out of the competition?
The biggest show on television is back for 2019 – Strictly Come Dancing hits full swing as we brace ourselves for three months worth of dance and drama.
It’s been one of the most talked-about series before we even made it to the first live shows – seeing Anneka Rice injured, Jamie Laing forced to pull out after hurting his leg and Kelvin Fletcher stepping in at the very last second.
And Strictly is likely to pull even more headlines when it starts, thanks to brand new judge Motsi Mabuse – who will be scoring sister Oti along with the other dancers.
Here’s who topped the leaderboard this week – remember, no-one goes home in week one, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.
Week one
Saffron and AJ 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27
Mike and Katya 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22
Alex and Neil 5 + 5 + 5 + 6 = 21
Catherine and Johannes 5 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 20
Chris and Karen 3 + 4 + 3 + 3 = 13
