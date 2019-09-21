Who will be a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2020? All the line-up rumours

The greatest show on ice, Dancing on Ice, will be back to brighten up the winter schedules in January next year – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split wi

th Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are some of the names rumoured to be in the mix for 2020.

Joe Swash

Having quit I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp earlier this year after a decade at the helm, Joe Swash has now been lined up for Dancing on Ice.

The show’s Instagram page is heavily teasing his inclusion, showing a torso of a man that looks a little like swash and holding a star straight from a Bushtucker Trial.

“Joe’s currently talking to Dancing On Ice bosses. It’s no secret ITV love him and are keen to see him on the ice,” a source told The Sun. “He’s looking for a new challenge after I’m A Celeb and he’s sure to prove popular with viewers.”

H from Steps

Ian Watkins is getting ready to five-six-seven-skate onto our screens next year.

The Steps singer, 43, is being lined up by bosses to join the show in the hope he’d bring the same “comedy” element Gemma Collins brought to Dancing on Ice last year.

And H (which is short for Hyperactive, if you don’t know) has made himself at home on reality TV, placing fourth on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2007.

“Dancing On Ice is set to be a huge showbiz comeback for ‘H’ and producers are thrilled at the prospect of him joining the show,” a source told The Sun.

“He won a legion of fans in his Steps days with his cheesy dance moves and he could do it all over again by recreating them on the ice. Bosses think he’d be hilarious.”

Perri Kiely

Big hair, don't care? We wonder who this celeb will be taking to the ice very soon… #DancingOnIce ???? pic.twitter.com/mwFoYdSVwT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 18, 2019

After the Dancing on Ice Twitter page teased a celebrity with ‘big hair’, fans flocked to the snap to speculate that Diversity star Perri Kiely had joined the greatest show on ice.

No longer “that little kid with the glasses who can do backflips” anymore, Kiely has also appeared on the long-forgotten Splash!, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Michael Barrymore

The 90’s TV presenter is reportedly in talks to do Dancing on Ice in an attempt reboot his career.

It’s not the first time Barrymore has gone down the reality TV route, having placed second in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2006.

More recently, he was interviewed on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, in which he addressed the death of Stuart Lubbock who was found dead in his swimming pool in 2001.

Bosses are now hoping that the veteran entertainer will bring the same “comedy element” to the ice that 2019 star Gemma Collins did when she took part.

“Michael has always been TV gold and show chiefs appreciate there’s still a huge amount of interest in him,” a source told The Sun. “There’s no doubting he’ll be hilarious on the ice.”

Maura Higgins

While Amber Gill has long been rumoured to be representing Love Island on next year’s Dancing on Ice, it seems like she’s been pipped to the post by Irish ex-Islander Maura, who won over the nation with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning.

Sources told The Sun: “Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past.

“It was looking hopeful for Amber, but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality.”

Tommy Fury

The most recent iterations of Dancing on Ice have all featured a Love Island star, with series 10 seeing Kem Cetinay show off his dance moves, while Wes made the final of series 11.

The most recent Love Island star linked to the show is 2018 runner-up Tommy Fury, who is thought to be “in talks” to appear.

“ITV love Tommy and know he would provide great comedy as well as pull in the female viewers in skin-tight outfits on the ice,” a source told the Daily Star.

Amber Gill

Series five winner winner Amber is reportedly being eyed up by ITV to see if she can replicate her success in the sun while on the ice.

“The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber,” an insider told The Sun.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Keep checking back for the latest rumours. Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020