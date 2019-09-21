The best TV shows airing in 2019

2019 has been a stellar year for TV so far – and there’s much more to come…

Whether you’re into period dramas like Peaky Blinders or Sanditon contemporary thrillers such as The Capture and Liar, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.

In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as delightful late summer sprinkling of Bake Off.

In comedy, Aisling Bea’s This Way Up rivals the dizzy heights of Fleabag and Catastrophe, meanwhile RuPaul is getting ready to strut onto UK screens for a new version of Drag Race.

Check out all the series still to air in 2019, below…

DRAMAS

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 25th August at 9pm

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: Wednesday 14th August

Adapted from Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air Date: Thursday 5th September

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series as television executive Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News and later an advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, whose career ended following sexual harassment accusations. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Friday 6th September

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has penned a brand new seaside comedy, this time set in the North Yorkshire town of Scarborough and following a small group of local residents. Read more.

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

Hayley Squires stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent. Sheridan Smith was originally attached to the project but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: late 2019

Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, Sticks and Stones, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second series, after the show’s cliffhanger series one finale which left us guessing about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft. Read more

Channel: Sky

Air date: Friday 13th September 2019

For Mark Strong’s character Daniel Milton, a desperate mission to save his wife from life-threatening illness takes him deep underground into the tunnel network beneath Temple tube station in London. He is a talented surgeon, and sets up a literal “underground” clinic. But how far is he prepared to go for the woman he loves – and what will be the consequences? Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air date: Thursday 3rd October 2019

Helen Mirren stars as the Empress of Russia in this four-part period drama full of “politics, passion and power”, which delves into the “politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of the most powerful female monarch in history” – Catherine the Great. Mirren’s co-stars include Jason Clarke, Gina McKee and Rory Kinnear. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Nicole Taylor, the Bafta-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby. Read more