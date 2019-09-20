Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight teases series 5 finale: “Expect the unexpected”

“Expect the unexpected” – that’s Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s teaser for the series five finale as all of Tommy Shelby’s plans come to a dramatic head.

The last episode of the series is set to air on Sunday 22nd September. But with Tommy (Cillian Murphy) in a fraught mental state and Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) going off the deep end, and with Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) stirring up fascism in Birmingham, the stage is set for a showdown.

“It’s a big showdown between more than three different groups,” Knight tells RadioTimes.com, teasing: “And the fourth group are – you’ll see.”

In episode five, Tommy sprang his wartime comrade Barney (Cosmo Jarvis) from a mental asylum and revealed an audacious plan: to have Barney kill fascist leader Mosley at a political rally. Here’s a sneak peek at the finale…

But that’s not all, because Tommy also has to worry about Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson) and the Billy Boys, and Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen)’s mission of vengeance, and the Chinese opium smuggling deal, and an informant leaking information to the Titanic Boys.

Closer to home, cousin Michael (Finn Cole) is snapping at his heels – and inside his head he is plagued by thoughts of suicide.

As for the reaction to series five, Knight says: “It’s been the best yet I think. And we’re on BBC1 so we’ve got bigger reach, and it seems to be getting a fantastic response from the fans and critics alike.”

He adds: “I’m just writing series six at the moment – and I think it’s going to be better yet.”

The Peaky Blinders series five finale airs on Sunday 22nd September from 9pm to 10.05pm on BBC One