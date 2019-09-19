Michael Palin and Zoë Wanamaker join cast of BBC1’s Worzel Gummidge

The BBC has unveiled the full cast for its Worzel Gummidge revival, with Michael Palin, Zoë Wanamaker and Steve Pemberton joining the children’s drama.

While the Monty Python star is set to play creator of scarecrows The Green Man in the upcoming pair of hour-long episodes, Wanamaker (My Family) will portray the eccentric local aristocrat, Lady Bloomsbury Barton. Best known for his work on Inside No. 9, Pemberton will play farmer Mr Braithwaite.

Plus, The Windsors’ Vicki Pepperdine will play the formidable Aunt Sally, while Rosie Cavaliero (Gentleman Jack) takes the role of Mrs Braithwaite.

As previously confirmed, Detectorists’ Mackenzie Crook – who has written and directed the show – will play the titular turnip-headed scarecrow.

India Brown (Hetty Feather) and Thierry Wickens (making his TV debut) will play two city children spending summer at Scatterbrook farm, where they befriend Worzel and embark on adventures.

Speaking about his casting, Palin said: “It’s a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny too. It quite skilfully weaves in something for everybody all the time.”

Wanamaker added: “The whole thing is so charming and inventive. It’s the sort of thing I’d watch. I’m sure it will be a huge success.”

Just like the original 1979-81 ITV series (which was led by Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee), the new Worzel Gummidge episodes are adapted from the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Worzel Gummidge will air on BBC One later this year