Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC1 reveals Apprentice extended launch episode air date – and it’s VERY soon

BBC1 reveals Apprentice extended launch episode air date – and it’s VERY soon

Karren Brady has said the first instalment is "SO GOOD" that it will run over an hour

Alan Karren Claude Apprentice

Prepare for wheelie suitcases and over-inflated egos: Lady Karren Brady, aide to Lord Sugar on The Apprentice, has announced the start date of the 2019 BBC business contest.

Advertisement

And it’s very close – 9pm, Wednesday 2nd October on BBC1, to be exact. Plus, rather than running for an hour, Brady announced on Twitter that the first episode will run a little longer to fit in all the boardroom shenanigans.

The announcement also means that the BBC will soon unveil the budding business people – and their brilliantly cringe-inducing auditions – hoping to go into business with Lord Sugar.

Just like in previous years, the candidates will be battling it out for a £250,000 investment and 50% stake in a company with the business mogul.

Last year’s contest was won by 25-year-old swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon, who was chosen over nut milk entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth.

Since winning the show, Gabbidon has expanded her Sian Marie clothing range, meaning we’ve been treated to some wonderfully awkward photos of Sugar at fashion launches…

Advertisement

And people said he wouldn’t fit in.

Tags

All about The Apprentice

Alan Karren Claude Apprentice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Apprentice lord sugar bbc

When is The Apprentice 2019 on TV? Who are the candidates?

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

69989

7 ways the first series of The Apprentice was VERY different from today's show

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Claude Littner - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

The Apprentice 2018: Who got fired? Who was Project Manager? The weekly results