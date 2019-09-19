BBC1 reveals Apprentice extended launch episode air date – and it’s VERY soon

Prepare for wheelie suitcases and over-inflated egos: Lady Karren Brady, aide to Lord Sugar on The Apprentice, has announced the start date of the 2019 BBC business contest.

And it’s very close – 9pm, Wednesday 2nd October on BBC1, to be exact. Plus, rather than running for an hour, Brady announced on Twitter that the first episode will run a little longer to fit in all the boardroom shenanigans.

The announcement also means that the BBC will soon unveil the budding business people – and their brilliantly cringe-inducing auditions – hoping to go into business with Lord Sugar.

Just like in previous years, the candidates will be battling it out for a £250,000 investment and 50% stake in a company with the business mogul.

Last year’s contest was won by 25-year-old swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon, who was chosen over nut milk entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth.

Since winning the show, Gabbidon has expanded her Sian Marie clothing range, meaning we’ve been treated to some wonderfully awkward photos of Sugar at fashion launches…

And people said he wouldn’t fit in.