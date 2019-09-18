Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 2

Strictly season is now in full swing, with our 15 couples prepping to hit the dance floor for the second time this Saturday.

It seems to be romance-themed for week two, with many of our dancers getting their grooves on to some of the world’s most iconic love songs.

Here’s what we can look forward to this week…

Anneka and Kevin – Waltz to ‘Run to You’ by Whitney Houston

Alex and Neil – Cha Cha to ‘What I Did For Love’ by David Guetta feat. Emeli Sande

Catherine and Johannes – Samba to ‘Let the Groove Get In’ by Justin Timberlake

Emma and Anton – Foxtrot to ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ by Ella Fitzgerald, Ernie Heckscher Big

Emma and Aljaž –Tango to ‘Sucker’ by Jonas Brothers

Michelle and Giovanni –Viennese Waltz to ‘That’s Amore’ by Dean Martin

Saffron and AJ – Cha Cha to ‘One Touch’ by Jess Glynne and Jax Jones

Chris and Karen – Charleston to ‘Out of Our Heads’ by Take That

David and Nadiya – Paso Doble to ‘España cañí’

Dev and Dianne – Jive to ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ by Olly Murs

James and Luba – Jive to ‘Tutti Frutti’ by Little Richard

Karim and Amy – Foxtrot to ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ by Frank Sinatra

Kelvin and Oti – Waltz to ‘What the World Needs Now’ by Burt Bacharach

Mike and Katya – American Smooth to ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ by Glen Campbell

Will and Janette – Salsa to ‘1-2-3’ by Gloria Estefan

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC1