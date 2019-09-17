Saved By The Bell is coming back for a new TV sequel

’90s kids… prepare to freak out: Saved By The Bell is coming back. No, really.

A revival of the classic teen sitcom is set to launch on new streaming service Peacock (via THR) with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley signed up to reprise their roles of AC Slater and Jessie Spano.

The new show will see Bayside High receive an influx of new students when Zack Morris – now the Governor of California – closes too many low-income high schools and decides to send the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is reportedly still in talks to reprise his role of Zack, while Slater and Jessie will reappear as parents of a new generation of Bayside students.

It’s currently unclear if any other original characters will appear in the revival from 30 Rock writer/producer Tracey Wigfield.

Will Belding (Dennis Haskins) be back? How does Screech (Dustin Diamond) play into all of this? And is Zack still married to Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen)?

Saved by the Bell originally ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 and the original remains beloved by fans, so expect mixed feelings at this news of a comeback. For our part, se’re feeling so excited… so excited… so scared!