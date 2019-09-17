How to watch Doctor Who – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

The classic sci-fi series Doctor Who has been going on for 50 years. By changing the face and character of the Doctor and his companions, it’s remained relevant throughout that time and continues to engage new audiences. Not bad – few TV shows would manage such popularity without revealing the main character’s real name.

Advertisement

Where to watch Doctor Who?

You can watch Doctor Who for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer. You can also catch it on Netflix, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video, or buy the DVD box set.

How many seasons of Doctor Who are there?

Not including the classic era (pre-2005 revival), there are eleven seasons of Doctor Who, and the twelfth is in production. But if you are including the older episodes, that makes a total of 37 seasons.

When does Doctor Who return to TV?

Doctor Who will return for its twelfth season in early 2020.

Who has played the Doctor?

In the 2005 revival, Christopher Eccleston started off as a troubled Doctor, then David Tennant continued in the same vein. Next, Matt Smith brought a lighter side to the role, followed by Peter Capaldi, and for the first time ever, the Doctor is now played by a woman, Jodie Whittaker.

Whilst a female Doctor is surely worth celebrating, it remains worrying that – if the BBC’s depiction of the species is correct – there’s only a one in thirteen (8 percent) chance that a time lord will regenerate as a woman. No wonder that they’re almost extinct!

What order to watch Doctor Who in

If you’re a particularly hardcore Whovian, you might want to start with the original series that began in 1963, but you’ll also have to accept that quite large number of these episodes have been lost because of a policy at the BBC that meant wiping old videotapes and reusing them. If only there was a way to go back in time and recover them…

But if you’re just looking for the 2005 revival and subsequent series, there are several ways to watch. The most obvious route is to go through the series chronologically from series one to series 11. But don’t forget the Christmas specials!

The chronological route would be to watch – deep breath – series one, Christmas special ‘The Christmas Invasion’, series two, Christmas special ‘The Runaway Bride’, series three, Christmas Special ‘Voyage of the Damned’, series four, the 2008-2010 specials starting with ‘The Next Doctor’, series five, Christmas special ‘A Christmas Carol’, series 6, Christmas special ‘The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe’, series seven-part one, Christmas special ‘The Snowmen’, series seven part two, the 2013 specials ‘The Day of the Doctor’ and ‘The Time of the Doctor’, series eight, Christmas special ‘Last Christmas’, series nine, Christmas specials ‘The Husbands of River Song’ and ‘The Return of Doctor Mystery’, series ten, series eleven, and ‘Resolution’, which aired on New Year’s Day, 2019.

However, there’s also something to be said for picking your favourite alien, say the Daleks, and following their story by choosing the episodes that star them to watch first, for a Dalek’s eye-piece view of the series.

Where is Doctor Who filmed?

Having a spaceship that can travel infinitely in time and space can create problems for producers, as filming locations can get pretty demanding – as a result, Doctor Who has been filmed in countless locations all over the world. For example, season eleven shooting locations included Sheffield, Alabama, and Granada, Spain.

Advertisement

But, disappointing as it is, intergalactic space travel is a little beyond the BBC’s budget so many scenes are filmed with green screens in studios instead.