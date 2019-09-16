Stacey Dooley to host Strictly Come Dancing tour

Score cards at the ready! The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will be back for 2020 with a brand new host.

Advertisement

Taking the reins from previous host, Strictly 2016 winner Ore Oduba, Stacey Dooley will front the upcoming 32 sequin-fuelled shows that will launch in Birmingham early next year.

Dooley will be joined by a handful of celebs and professional dancers from the upcoming series – with judges and stars to be announced in due course.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dooley, who won the show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton last year said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective!

“I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast. I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!”

Scottish Strictly fans can welcome the tour as it makes its way up the highlands to Aberdeen for the first time with live performances also heading to Dublin after seven years away.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will also feature a special “relaxed” performance in association with the National Autistic Society at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 20th September and Thursday 26th for the “relaxed” performance.

Tour dates:

16–19 January: Arena Birmingham

21-22 January: Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

24 January: Leeds First Direct Arena

25-26 January: Manchester Arena

28 January: Dublin 3Arena

29-30 January: Belfast SSE Arena

1-2 February: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

4-5 February: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

7-9 February: London The O2 Arena

For online bookings visit ticketzone.co.uk or ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information visit: strictlycomedancinglive.com

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday 21st September at 7pm on BBC One