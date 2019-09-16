Accessibility Links

RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Quarter Finals

Outlander! The OA! Lucifer! Dark Crystal! Supernatural! Game of Thrones! Red Dwarf! Shadowhunters! But who will triumph to reach the semi-finals?

Radio Times Sci-fi champion 2019

From dragon battles to time-travelling romances to charming devils, we’ve seen all sorts of great Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV shows over the last 12 months – and now it’s time to pick your favourite in our Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion.

In this year’s tournament we started with 48 incredible shows, then whittled them down to 16, then to eight – and as we enter the quarter-finals, there’s still everything to play for.

In our next round of head-to-heads Outlander takes on Supernatural, Game of Thrones faces Shadowhunters, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance squares up to Red Dwarf and Lucifer tries its chances against The OA.

But who will triumph and make their way to the semi-final? Only you can decide. So make sure to find, support, vote for and share your winner with other fans to take them over the line.

Voting for these matches closes on Tuesday 17th September at 7.00pm.

Good luck!

Outlander vs Supernatural

Next page: Game of Thrones vs Shadowhunters

Voting for these matches closes on Tuesday 17th September at 7pm BST

