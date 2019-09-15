Although new episodes of Dragons’ Den will once again feature a string of tense business pitches, fans will notice a key change: Touker Suleyman. The multi-millionaire retail entrepreneur and investor will not appear in several editions of the show’s 17th series.

Why? And who will replace him? Here’s all you need to know.

Why isn’t Touker Suleyman on Dragons’ Den?

In short: he was ill during filming. In a bit longer: Suleyman had to temporarily withdraw from the show after he was struck down with pneumonia, an illness that forced him to stay in hospital for several days. He has now fully recovered.

Who is replacing Touker Suleyman on Dragons’ Den?

Returning dragon Theo Paphitis is returning to the den to sit alongside Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Tej Lalvani and newcomer Sara Davies.

Originally joining Dragons’ Den during its second series in 2005, Paphitis eventually stepped down in 2013 to focus on his retail business. He is the owner of stationery chain Ryman, homeware store Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue.

“The moment I sat in the chair it was like I had never been away. I did try to reclaim my middle chair from Deborah but she wasn’t having any of it,” Paphitis said about his return.

“Being the first and only emeritus Dragon in the Den is an honour. I enjoyed relieving the current Dragons of some great investments along the way, and rekindling some old rivalry.”

Touker Suleyman added: “I’m grateful that my good friend Theo was able to step into the Den to keep my seat warm while I had some time off. I can’t wait to see him back in action and keeping the other Dragons on their toes, but don’t worry, I wasn’t gone for long!”

Dragons’ Den is on 8pm Sundays, BBC2