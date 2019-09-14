When is The Apprentice 2019 on TV? Who are the candidates?

Grab your wheelie suitcases and prepare for a barrage of hollow buzzwords and brutal boardroom firings: The Apprentice is coming back in 2019.

Advertisement

Once again, Lord Sugar is on the hunt for a business partner, with one candidate expected to set up a business with the multi-millionaire mogul.

But when exactly does the series start? Who are the candidates and advisors? And who won last year? Below is everything you need to know about series 15 of the BBC1 competition.

When is The Apprentice on TV?

An official start date for The Apprentice 2019 hasn’t been announced yet. But based on past years of the show, we’re guessing the series will begin airing in early October 2019.

Who are the Apprentice 2019 candidates?

The budding business people haven’t yet been unveiled. Judging by past years, we can expect the candidates to be revealed in September 2019.

Who hosts The Apprentice: You’re Fired?

Rhod Gilbert has chosen to step away from The Apprentice: You’re Fired to focus on his live tour after three years at the helm.

He will now be replaced by comedian Tom Allen, who you may recognise as the host from Bake Off: The Professionals and his work as a panellist on Bake Off: Extra Slice.

Speaking about his new role, Allen said: “I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much loved show as host.

“I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world.”

Who won The Apprentice in 2018?

Lord Sugar selected 25-year-old swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon as the winner of the series. She was chosen over runner-up Camilla Ainsworth, a nut milk brand owner.

Since then, Lord Sugar and Sian have expanded the fashion brand Sian Marie, which is now sold on ASOS.

She’s also appeared on Good Morning Britain, joining the debate on whether cabin crews can be told what colour bra to wear.

Is seeing a bra through a shirt inappropriate at work? @siangabbidon | @nicolamclean discuss the BA row that's left everyone divided. pic.twitter.com/Xq1reNzroP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 17, 2019

Who are the previous winners of The Apprentice?

Here are all the candidates that have finished the BBC show in first place…

Series 1: Tim Campbell

Series 2: Michelle Dewberry

Series 3: Simon Ambrose

Series 4: Lee McQueen

Series 5: Yasmina Siadatan

Series 6: Stella English

Series 7: Tom Pellereau

Series 8: Ricky Martin

Series 9: Leah Totton

Series 10: Mark Wright

Series 11: Joseph Valente

Series 12: Alana Spencer

Series 13: Sarah Lynn/James White

Series 14: Sian Gabbidon

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice 2019?

Like in previous years, we’re expecting the show’s winning contestant to nab a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar. This not only means that the winner will receive a huge cash injection for their business, but Lord Sugar will also assist them in making a success of it.

What happens to candidates after they win The Apprentice?

Yes, the show’s winner really does set up a company with Lord Sugar, who is heavily involved in the new business. Here’s what it’s like working with Lord Sugar, according to former winners.

Who are Lord Sugar’s Apprentice advisors?

Baroness Brady (we like to think of her as Lady Brady) is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham City. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business. Brady appeared as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice in 2007, winning the task as project manager. In 2009 she joined the show as a regular advisor.

Littner has appeared in every single series of The Apprentice, first featuring solely in the interview stages before becoming an aide to Sugar in 2015. He replaced Nick Hewer.

Advertisement

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice 2019?

Sadly, deadlines for applications have now closed. We’ll let you know when applications for the 2020 version open.