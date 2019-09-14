Who is Emma Barton? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and EastEnders star

She’s been on our screens since 2003, but how will EastEnders’ Emma Barton fare when she swaps Albert Square for the Blackpool Tower Ballroom? The actress is not completely new to the dance floor, but Strictly Come Dancing is a challenge even for the best.

Here is everything you need to know about one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants:

Who is Emma Barton, and who does she play in EastEnders?

Emma is best-known as EastEnders‘ Honey Mitchell. She has been in the role from 2005 to 2008, briefly in 2014, and then continuously from 2015 onwards.

Honey Mitchell is an Albert Square favourite; the character has been through breakups, had her kids hit by cars, and had a child born with Down’s syndrome. The laundrette worker-turned-barmaid-turned-shop-assistant has been a mainstay of EastEnders’ endless drama but Emma Barton has insisted that her off-stage personality is the opposite of Honey’s. She does, however, admit she shares her tendency to lose words, especially when she is nervous. Let’s hope that the stress of the Strictly ballroom doesn’t prove too much.

What other TV shows has Emma Barton been in?

Whilst undoubtedly recognisable as Honey, Emma actually started her TV career in BBC’s MI-5 drama, Spooks. She has also had roles in both the medical soap Doctors, and the 2013 crime-thriller Who Needs Enemies.

Strictly Come Dancing won’t be Emma’s first foray into celebrity competitions, having taken part in Celebrity Masterchef – although she was eliminated almost immediately. Hopefully she’ll have better luck dancing the salsa than she did making salsa.

Does Emma Barton have previous dance experience?

Emma Barton, a self-professed super fan of Strictly Come Dancing, is no stranger to dance herself. The star has been in a number of stage productions during her time as an actress, starring as Roxie Hart during a tour of Chicago in 2009 as well as roles in musicals Grease, Love Sick and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

It remains to be seen whether this will play-off as an advantage when it comes to taking home the glitterball trophy…

Strictly Come Dancing stars on 26th August on BBC One.