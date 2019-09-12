The Feed has a solid sci-fi premise – but one which is starting to look weirdly realistic these days.

Set just a few years into the future, this is a world where everyone has access to “The Feed” and can connect to the internet directly with their brains.

When is The Feed on TV?

In the UK, The Feed arrives on Monday 16th September on Virgin TV Ultra HD (channel 999).

It will air on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, the US and Latin America.

What is The Feed about?

Created and written by The Walking Dead’s Channing Powell, this ten-part drama is adapted from the novel by Nick Clark Windo.

This sci-fi psychological thriller is set a few years into the future, when everyone is “on” The Feed.

Via an implant into nearly everyone’s brain, The Feed enables people to share information, emotions, and memories – instantly. Reality can be augmented in real-time; you can watch a video in the corner of your eye while you’re chopping vegetables, or record a clip and re-live it over and over directly within your brain.

The technology was invented by a man named Lawrence Hatfield, and is owned and developed by the mega-wealthy Hatfield family from their HQ in London.

But then The Feed is hijacked – with serious implications.

According to production company Studio Lambert, “When things start to go wrong, and users become murderous, the family is driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.”

And right at the centre of all this are Lawrence’s son Tom Hatfield and his wife Kate, and their newborn baby daughter…

Who is in the cast of The Feed?

The drama stars Harry Potter actor David Thewlis as Lawrence Hatfield, the man who invented an in-brain technology called The Feed.

Michelle Fairley plays his wife Meredith, who is also the CEO of the powerful international family company which runs The Feed.

Her son Tom Hatfield is played by Guy Burnet. He was the subject of his father’s early experiments on inserting the neural mesh that connects people into The Feed, and being used as a guinea pig has come at a cost to his relationship with his parents. Tom has decided not to join the family business, instead making his own way in the world.

At his brother’s wedding, he meets Kate – played by Nina Toussaint-White. Like him, she is wary of The Feed.

On the other hand there is Tom’s younger brother Ben Hatfield, played by Jeremy Neumark Jones. He has gone in the opposite direction from his brother, throwing himself into his work at the company and seeking his father’s approval.

Chris Reilly plays a character called Gil Tomine, and Claire-Hope Ashitey plays Evelyn.