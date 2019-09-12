When is Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer on TV? Who stars in it? What does it involve?
The third series of the celebrity spin-off sees eight fugitives go on the run from the law
The hunt is on once more.
A celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Hunted, filmed in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, will be back this Autumn, boasting an impressive list of fugitives for its third outing – including internationally-renowned chefs, rugby stars, and the current Prime Minister’s dad.
But who will be best at avoiding detection for two weeks?
Here’s what to expect from Celebrity Hunted:
When is Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer on TV?
Celebrity Hunted is billed to be returning this Autumn. No official date has been confirmed, though we can guess it is likely to be around mid-October if it is to air at a similar time to the 2018 season.
Who stars in Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer?
This year, our pairs are as follows:
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2017 pals and general posh people Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo (of Made in Chelsea fame) and Stanley Johnson (Boris Johnson’s dad).
Celebrity chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli
Rugby legends Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson
Former TOWIE stars and close friends Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright
What does Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer involve?
As with the civilian version of Hunted, our celebrities must avoid being captured by the Hunters – comprised of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams.
The Hunters can use any legal means to trace our celebs, using call-tracing, CCTV, number-plate recognition and freedom of information requests to track and locate.
While our celebrities are in pairs, they are under no obligation to stay together for the entire 14 days, often separating in a bid to increase their chances of survival.
Should they last the full two weeks without being detected, our celebs need to make it to the extraction zone in order to win a share of the £100,000 for charity.
The 2018 series saw politician John Mercer and Strictly star AJ Pritchard splitting the prize fund as the last fugitives standing.
Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer returns to Channel 4 soon