When is Katherine Ryan’s The Duchess on TV?

British-based Canadian comic Katherine Ryan has written and is set to star in The Duchess, a brand new sitcom for Netflix in which the comedian plays a “fashionably disruptive single mom”.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Duchess…

When is The Duchess on Netflix?

No release date has been set yet, but watch this space.

What is The Duchess about?

According to Netflix, Katherine Ryan plays a single mother whose daughter, Olive, is the love of her life and who is debating whether to have a second child with her greatest nemesis — who also happens to be Olive’s father.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Show Awards in July, Ryan said: “I’ve never written a sitcom so that makes it very different [from my previous Netflix specials], and it was a challenge, because I’m not a screenwriter who’s experienced, I don’t know the rules, I’m learning the rules. I’m also learning that Netflix allows you to break a lot of those rules, and they just want authentic voices from all over the world.

“The Duchess is super authentic I think to my personality, to my stage persona, because it’s a disruptive mum who’s a bad person but a good mum. She’s fashionable, she loves being a mother she’s not sad about it — it’s me, yes. The rest is fiction, but it is a heightened version of me, and I’m really lucky because they’re just letting me go and write the real thing that I would have wanted to, and I don’t think I would have been as lucky with a traditional network, I don’t think they would give me the same liberty that Netflix does. It’s gonna be fun.

“I pitched it to them a year ago, sort of now, June, and so it’s been going on that long but I had to write all the scripts.”

Is there a trailer for The Duchess?

It’s still early days, but we’ll keep you updated.