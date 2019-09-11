How to watch and stream Succession – Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The Roy family control of the biggest media companies in the world. When their ageing patriarch begins to step back from the family business, divisions start to appear. That’s the state of play in acclaimed HBO comedy-drama, Succession, written by Peep Show co-creator Jesse Armstrong.

How to watch Succession?

Succession is available on Sky and NOW TV and Amazon Prime.

What is Succession about?

As Logan ages and begins to step back from the family business, his children are forced to compete to take his place. Succession invites viewers into the corridors of power in a Murdoch-esque media empire, complete with scheming, back-stabbing and double-dealing.

The strange thing about Succession is the choice to walk a tightrope between comedy and drama. Many of the usual hallmarks of serious drama are there, but so are lots of darkly comedic moments.

Who is in the cast of The Succession?

It’s a strong cast, playing a strong family: Brian Cox plays patriarch, Logan, with his family members and associates played by Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), Matthew MacFadyen (Tom) and Nicholas Braun (Greg) to return, along with supporting actors J Smith Cameron (Gerri) and Justine Lupe (Willa).

How many seasons are there?

So far there are two seasons, with a third expected to drop next August.

Where is Succession filmed?

Most of Succession’s filming locations are in New York, including Manhattan, Long Island and Brooklyn. Filming has also been conducted in New Mexico, New Jersey and even Eastnor Castle, in England.

Has Succession been renewed?

Yes, the Roys will be back for a third season. We expect another August season premier.

Succession season 3 will air on HBO in the USA and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK in 2020