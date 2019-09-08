When is The Capture on TV? Who is in the cast and what is it about?

The Capture is a brand new, timely thriller coming to BBC1 that delves into the world of fake news and examines the power of the intelligence services.

It stars Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner as the two leads – but who else is in the cast? What is the drama about and when will it air on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Capture on TV?

The Capture began on Tuesday 3rd September on BBC1 at 9pm.

It continues on Tuesdays at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for The Capture?

Yes! Take a look:

Who’s in the cast of The Capture?

Holliday Grainger, who is no stranger to sleuthing given her recurring role in JK Rowling’s detective series Strike, leads the cast of The Capture as DI Rachel Carey alongside Callum Turner (War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts) as soldier Shaun Emery.

Ron Perlman (Hellboy) also stars, with Famke Janssen (X Men), Ben Miles (The Crown), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight,), Lia Williams (The Crown Sophia Brown (Clique), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Adelayo Adedayo (Origin) and Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter).

What is The Capture about?

The Capture is a surveillance thriller set in the “post-truth era” that delves into the troubling world of fake news and examines the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services.

It follows soldier Shaun Emery, whose conviction for murdering someone in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. After he regains his freedom and returns to life with his young daughter, damning CCTV footage from a night out in London surfaces and Shaun’s life begins to unravel, forcing him to fight for his freedom once again.

DI Rachel Carey is brought in to investigate Shaun’s case, and she quickly learns that the truth “can sometimes be a matter of perspective.”

Is The Capture based on a true story?

No! None of the characters are real, and none of the events we see on screen are based on real cases.

But it does touch on some very real issues around technology, surveillance, and video manipulation.

“There’s a real authenticity underlying the research done on this,” executive producer Rosie Alison said. “It does pose a few questions, which are of our time – almost slightly beyond our time – about technological advancements. But it’s scarily real.”

What else has creator Ben Chanan written and directed?

Chanan wrote and directed the one-off TV dramas Cyberbully and The People Next Door, and directed the first series of The Missing on BBC1.

He is also lauded for his documentary work, having won a Bafta for directing The Plot to Bring Down Britain’s Planes.