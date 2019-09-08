Strictly Come Dancing launch ratings dip, but still beat ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions
The numbers for Strictly were down compared to last year
The new series of Strictly Come Dancing launched to an average of 7.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.
The pre-recorded launch, which saw this year’s celebrities paired with their Pro partners, peaked at 8.3 million last night (7th September).
It’s a dip compared to 2018, when an average of 8.1 million tuned in for the launch, audience numbers peaking at 8.5 million.
However, the show’s overall percentage increased, with BBC One’s audience share up from 40.9% last year to 44.7% in 2019.
Strictly’s ratings also topped ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, which drew an average of 4.9 million, a peak viewership of 5.6 million and an audience share of 30.3%. (ITV figures include those watching on +1 and HD.)
Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing featured in the launch show as part of this year’s Strictly line-up and was paired with Oti Mabuse.
However, he has since dropped out due to injury and will be replaced by former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher for the live shows, beginning Saturday 21st September.