Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott gave out free G&Ts to queuing Fleabag fans

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott gave out free G&Ts to queuing Fleabag fans

'Hot Priest' joined Fleabag to dish out the drinks

fleabag-and-priest

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed out free cans of gin and tonic to thirsty fans yesterday (7th September) while they waited outside London’s Wyndham Theatre.

Advertisement

Following the success of the hit TV adaptation, Waller-Bridge has returned to the stage where Fleabag was first born for a limited run.

But fans queuing for entry got a big surprise when the star, accompanied by the show’s ‘Hot Priest’ actor Andrew Scott, arrived to supply them all with gin in a tin.

The beverage run was a nod to Fleabag’s second series, which sees both Waller-Bridge and Scott’s characters drink gin and tonic from a can – a moment which sparked a 24 per cent rise in sales for Marks & Spencer its own-brand gin in a tin.

Andrew-Scott

That second series is, apparently, Fleabag’s last, though Waller-Bridge did recently tell The Hollywood Reporter that she might be tempted to revisit the character when she’s older.

“When I’m 50, maybe, when you know there’s been a life lived and it’s a different face looking down the barrel,” she said.

Advertisement

Fingers (and everything else) crossed…

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/08/2019 - Programme Name: Peaky Blinders V - TX: n/a - Episode: Peaky Blinders V (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ****Image strictly embargoed for publication until 00:01 hrs 09/08/2019**** Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. 2019 - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

The best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019