Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott gave out free G&Ts to queuing Fleabag fans

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed out free cans of gin and tonic to thirsty fans yesterday (7th September) while they waited outside London’s Wyndham Theatre.

Following the success of the hit TV adaptation, Waller-Bridge has returned to the stage where Fleabag was first born for a limited run.

But fans queuing for entry got a big surprise when the star, accompanied by the show’s ‘Hot Priest’ actor Andrew Scott, arrived to supply them all with gin in a tin.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hot Priest giving out gin in a tin outside the Fleabag theatre is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/utA7liKbVn — scouserachel (@scouserachel) September 7, 2019

Phoebe and Andrew Scott are offering cans of G&T to the people in the queue for the Fleabag Play this morning ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/SyIHph0M5o — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) September 7, 2019

The beverage run was a nod to Fleabag’s second series, which sees both Waller-Bridge and Scott’s characters drink gin and tonic from a can – a moment which sparked a 24 per cent rise in sales for Marks & Spencer its own-brand gin in a tin.

That second series is, apparently, Fleabag’s last, though Waller-Bridge did recently tell The Hollywood Reporter that she might be tempted to revisit the character when she’s older.

“When I’m 50, maybe, when you know there’s been a life lived and it’s a different face looking down the barrel,” she said.

Fingers (and everything else) crossed…