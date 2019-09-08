Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher will replace Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing’s Strictly Come Dancing replacement has been revealed, with ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher quick-stepping into the fray.

Though Laing featured on last night’s pre-recorded launch show, an injury meant he’s since had to bow out of the series, with Fletcher now taking his place from the first live show on Saturday 21st September.

NEWS!: We are pleased to announce that actor Kelvin Fletcher will be joining #Strictly 2019, replacing Jamie Laing on the show. ????@kelvin_fletcher ????https://t.co/bPWJ388b36 pic.twitter.com/evrGYNBd0d — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019

Kelvin said: “Is this really happening?! It’s been the most surreal week of my life! I’m a massive fan of Strictly so it’s incredible.

“I’m so happy that I can be a part of it, but at the same time it’s quite bittersweet! I’m coming in on the back of Jamie’s injury – I keep thinking about him! I can’t imagine going through all this excitement and then having to pull out. My thoughts are with him – he seems like a fantastic guy and I hope he’s doing OK.”

Fletcher is known for playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale from 1996 to 2016. His Pro partner for this year’s Strictly will be Oti Mabuse, who was originally paired with Jamie.

