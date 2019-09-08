When is Dublin Murders on TV? Who is in the cast – and what is it about?

Renowned screenwriter Sarah Phelps will be back on our TVs with Dublin Murders, based on the Dublin Murder Squad series by crime novelist Tana French.

Advertisement

The BBC drama stars Killian Scott and Sarah Greene as detectives investigating two murders in Ireland around the turn of the millennium.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Dublin Murders on TV?

The BBC announced the drama in September 2017. Key casting was revealed in December 2018, with filming wrapping in March 2019.

An air date has yet to be confirmed.

Completed. Wrapped. Having a Large Wine. #dublinmurders — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 2, 2019

Dublin Murders will air on BBC1 in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, and Starz in the US.

Is there a trailer for Dublin Murders?

Yes! It all looks very mysterious…

What is Dublin Murders about?

Detectives Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) are at the centre of this new psychological crime thriller, which the BBC says will “deliver a dark psychological mystery with a tap root that drops deep down into Ireland’s past, foreshadows the future and brings insight to its present.”

The series is drawn from crime writer Tana French’s bestselling Dublin Murder Squad novels, and is written by Sarah Phelps – best-known for her Agatha Christie TV dramas and for her adaptation of JK Rowling’s The Casual Vacancy.

Each of the six novels is led by a different detective from the same team, but this eight-part TV adaptation will blend the first two novels – In the Woods and The Likeness – and will focus on detectives Reilly and Maddox.

Dublin Murders is set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the millennium, and tells the story of two murder investigations led by “ambitious and charismatic” detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, the victims are “a young talented ballerina who is found dead on an ancient stone altar; and a vivacious free-spirited woman, who is found stabbed in a roofless famine cottage.” These deaths are seemingly unrelated, “but as we will discover, are actually knitted together by powerful shared themes – the macabre ‘red in tooth and claw’ elements of both stories, and their heart-thumping psychological thriller qualities.”

Writer and executive producer Sarah Phelps said: “Tana’s compelling novels are both nail-biting thrillers, enquiries into the nature of evil and heartbreaking stories of human frailty, love and loss. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing The Dublin Murders to audiences.”

Saul Dibb, the drama’s lead director and executive producer, said in a statement: “Writers as good as Sarah Phelps are rare and I want people to be as excited to watch Dublin Murders as I was to first read her scripts – with each episode the powerful, gripping, atmospheric, brilliantly acted mini-movie they deserve.”

Who is in the cast of Dublin Murders?

Killian Scott is set to play Rob Reilly, having previously starred in Strike, Love/Hate, and Ripper Street. As he joined the cast, he praised the drama’s “complex and dark exploration of memory, identity and the potentially devastating consequences of pursuing truth.”

Sarah Greene, who will star as Cassie Maddox, played Hecate Poole in Penny Dreadful and Maxine in the TV series Ransom. She’s also set to appear in upcoming Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People.

The actress said: “I’m delighted to be cast in Dublin Murders. To work alongside such talented people as Killian Scott, and the entire creative team is a joy. The writing is brilliant and dark and it’s thrilling to give Tana French’s words a new life on screen through the wonderful Sarah Phelps.”

Dublin Murders has a majority Irish cast, with Phelps saying she was in “total awe of our peerless cast of blazing Irish talent.”

Advertisement

This includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Frank, Moe Dunford as Sam, Leah McNamara as Rosalind, Ian Kenny as Phelan, Eugene O’Hare as Quigley, Jonny Holden as Damien with Conleth Hill as O Kelly and Peter McDonald as Jonathan.