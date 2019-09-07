Westworld season 3 will be the show’s shortest season yet

When mind-bending sci-fi series Westworld returns next year, it’ll be for a shorter spell than usual.

The first two seasons – which aired in 2016 and 2018, respectively – both ran to 10 episodes. But the upcoming third run will span just eight, according to The Wrap.

Westworld is expected to return to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in the first half of 2020.

The revamped series will now take place largely outside of the show’s Wild West park, with characters like Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) stepping out in the real world following the events of season two’s finale.

Aaron Paul is also joining the show as a new series regular, while Vincent Cassel and Master of None’s Lena Waithe will make guest appearances.

Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (William/the Man in Black), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector) will all be returning to the show.

A first-look trailer dropped in July, featuring footage of Paul’s character in what appeared to be a futuristic Los Angeles.