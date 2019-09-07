Who is Kevin Clifton? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer

Kevin Clifton is an English dancer who joined the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up in 2013, where he danced alongside now ex-wife Karen Clifton.

Clifton also featured on Burn the Floor and has worked as an assistant choreographer previously. Last year he won Strictly Come Dancing with Stacey Dooley who he’s now dating.

Age: 36

Born: Waltham, Lincolnshire

Twitter: @keviclifton

Instagram: keviclifton

Strictly wins: 1. Kevin came an agonising second place on the show for four years, and got to 7th place with partner Susan Calman in 2018. However, he finally lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Stacey Dooley last year.

Which Strictly celebrity is Kevin paired with this year?

His Strictly partner hasn’t yet been announced by the BBC. Check back on the 26th August for more news!

Which Strictly celebrity was Kevin paired with last year?

TV presenter Stacey Dooley. The two are now in a romantic relationship, but remain secretive about their private life. You can see a video of the pair after they were first coupled up on Strictly below…

Who is Kevin Clifton?

Frequently referred to as “Kevin from Grimsby”, Kevin boasts an impressive record since joining as a professional in 2013, having worked on the show as an assistant choreographer the year before. Coming from a dancing family (both his parents are former World Champions) he danced competitively until 2007.

What’s Kevin Clifton’s dance background?

Training in Latin and Ballroom as a child, he is a four time British Latin Champion and boasts a hefty International Open resume, having won titles in Italy, Japan, Finland, Taiwan, Slovakia and many more.

How many times has Kevin Clifton won Strictly?

On Strictly he has been a finalist for four years – and finally lifted the Glitter ball with Stacey last year. During his time on the show, Kevin has been paired with Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp, and Susan Calman in 2017.

When did Kevin and Karen Clifton split?

Kevin split with his wife Karen in March 2018, but both of them will still be performing on Strictly together this year. Kevin has been married three times, the first was to his dance partner aged 20. He then married professional dance partner Clare Craze. They split up in 2010 and divorced in 2013 when he joined Strictly. He married Karen Clifton after proposing on stage during a performance of Burn the Floor and they married in 2015.

In 2019 it was confirmed Kevin was dating Stacey Dooley, his Strictly partner.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 26th August on BBC One.​