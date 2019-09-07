AJ appears to confirm his Strictly Come Dancing partner is Saffron Barker

AJ Pritchard seems to have let slip that he is partnered up with YouTuber Saffron Barker in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Appearing on The One Show with his brother Curtis, the professional dancer name dropped Barker when discussing his chances of making it past the semi-final stage this year.

“I think Saffron, we can make it to the final,” he said, shortly after his brother had suggested that Barker would be the perfect match for his brother as she is a bit smaller than he is (he is 5″7, she is 5″3).

“I’ve made the semi-finals three years in a row,” he said. “So fourth year, as they say, fourth year’s the charm, straight to the final I’ve got so many show ideas, it’s unbelievable they’ve just never come to fruition.”

Hosts Matt Baker and Emma Willis didn’t pick him up on the slip, but fans on Twitter reacted as you might expect.

“Why is AJ talking like he’s got Saffron and they’re gonna win?” One user tweeted. “Have I missed something?”

Why is AJ talking like he’s got Saffron and they’re gonna win?? Have I missed something? pic.twitter.com/VLIHuJUno9 — Carlee (Fan Account) (@Carlee3091) August 27, 2019

Aj just said he thinks him and saffron can make it to the final — ???????????????????????????? (@queen_buswell) August 27, 2019

They do make a handsome pair, after all…

Advertisement

There has been no official confirmation yet from the BBC, but don’t be surprised if you see these two strutting their stuff together when the show returns in September.