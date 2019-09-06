When is Ryan Murphy’s The Politician released on Netflix?

Screenwriter and director Ryan Murphy is returning to the high school setting that formed the backdrop of his most famous hit, Glee, with a brand new series starring Ben Platt and Marvel’s Gwyneth Paltrow.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Politician…

When is The Politician on TV?

The Politician is released on 27th September on Netflix.

The Politician. Running September 27. pic.twitter.com/57MpkpvD31 — the Politician (@the_Politician) March 22, 2019

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It introduces us to Payton Hobar (Ben Platt), whose campaign to become Student Body President is derailed when his running mate, Infinity (Zoey Deutch) is accused of homophobia. It also gives us a glimpse of the show’s two massive stars, Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow, in action. Check it out below.

What is The Politician about?

Tony-winner Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobar, a rich student from Santa Barbara, California who’s known since the tender age of seven that he wants to be President of the United States. There’s only one obstacle in his way: high school.

“To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image,” Netflix’s summary reads.

“Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.”

Who stars in The Politician?

Pitch Perfect and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt plays Payton Hobar. He is joined by Marvel’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange (Feud and American Horror Story), Zoey Deutsch (Set It Up), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Hansen’s Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, Bob Balaban (Isle of Dogs) and the legendary Bette Midler.