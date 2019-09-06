Peaky Blinders music – all the songs on the soundtrack for seasons 1-5
Nick Cave, Johnny Cash, Leonard Cohen, Laura Marling and more feature in the Cillian Murphy-led gangster drama
“Take a little walk to the edge of town…” the low tones of Nick Cave’s voice have become synonymous with BBC’s Birmingham-based gangster drama, Peaky Blinders. Cave’s music features prominently in the drama: on top of his track Red Right Hand, the show’s theme, at least 14 of his songs have featured across the series. And that doesn’t take into account the several remixes and covers of Red Right Hand peppered throughout…
The series is packed with expertly curated musical moments, with songs from the likes of The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Cash, Radiohead and PJ Harvey popping up here and there. With such great music, it’s not too surprising that they’ve decided to launch a Peaky Blinders music festival co-curated by show creator Steven Knight where fans will be able to revel in the music and meet some of the cast and creators.
What is the Peaky Blinders theme song?
The eerie opening theme song to Peaky Blinders is called Red Right Hand, written by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds more than 25 years ago. The phrase is actually from the John Milton poem Paradise Lost. You may have also heard it on The X-Files back in 1996 as well as in the first three Scream films and the movie Dumb and Dumber.
Peaky Blinders season 5 music
- Trailer music: Anna Calvi and David Byrne – Strange Weather
- Black Strobe – I’m a Man
- Black Sabbath – The Wizard
- Cabbage – Uber Capitalist Death Trade
- Anna Calvi – Rider to the Sea
- Nadine Shah – Evil
- Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify (original: FKA Twigs)
- The Darts – Love U 2 Death
- Black Sabbath – War Pigs
- The Pearl Harts – Black Blood
- IDLES – Scum
- IDLES – Never Fight A Man With A Perm
- Anna Calvi – Lady Grinning Soul [original: David Bowie]
- Anna Calvi – Ain’t No Grave [original: Johnny Cash]
- Hotel Lux – The Last Hangman
Follow our full playlist on Spotify below to get access to the soundtrack for Peaky Blinders seasons 1-5, which we’ll be keeping updated:
Peaky Blinders season 4 music
- Yak – Alas Salvation
- Savages – Adore
- Imelda May – The Longing
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Mercy Seat
- Tommy and Mary – Lost
- Johnny Cash – Further On Up The Road Ep3
- Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
- Rachel Unthank and the Winterset – I Wish, I Wish
- The Kills – Heart of a Dog
- Foals – Snake Oil
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Beat the Devils Tattoo
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Stagger Lee
- Jarvis Cocker/Iggy Pop – Red Right Hand
- Laura Marling – Saved these Words
- Laura Marling – Red Right Hand
- Radiohead – Pyramid Song
- Laura Marling – Hard Rains a Gonna Fall
Peaky Blinders season 3 music
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Breathless
- Arctic Monkeys – Dangerous Animals
- Radiohead – You and Whose Army
- Last Shadow Puppets – Used to Be My Girl
- The Kills – DNA
- Arctic Monkeys – Crying Lightning
- Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong
- PJ Harvey – This Is Love
- Queens of the Stone Age – Burn the Witch
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Tupelo
- Tom Waits – Soldier’s Things
- Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
- Pj Harvey – Meet Ze Monsta
- Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
- David Bowie – Lazarus
- Archie Bronson Outfit – Cherry Lips
- Queen Kwong – Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing
- Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker (pre-release)
- The Kills – Monkey 23
- Radiohead – Life in a Glass House
Peaky Blinders season 2 music
- The Dead Weather – Rocking Horse
- Johnny Cash – Danny Boy
- PJ Harvey – Long Snake Moan
- PJ Harvey – Before Departure
- PJ Harvey – A Perfect Day Elise
- PJ Harvey – Man-Size
- PJ Harvey – Broken Harp
- Deap Vally – Gonna Make my Own Money
- The Kills – Pull A U
- Dan Auerbach – I Want Some More
- Arctic Monkeys – If You Were There, Beware
- Royal Blood – Out of the Black
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Loverman
- PJ Harvey – Naked Cousin
- PJ Harvey – Is This Desire?
- Laura Marling – What He Wrote
- Arctic Monkeys – Dance Little Liar
- Arctic Monkeys – Only Ones Who Know
- Arctic Monkeys – One for the Road
- Arctic Monkeys – Arabella
- Arctic Monkeys – Do you Wanna Know?
- PJ Harvey – Catherine
- The Kills – Fried my Little Brains
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – River Styx
- Ane Brun – All My Tears
Peaky Blinders season 1 music
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Zanastra
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Martha’s Dream
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – The Proposition
- The White Stripes – I Think I Smell a Rat
- The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Queenie’s Suite
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Song for Jesse
- The Raconteurs – Blue Veins
- The White Stripes – Hardest Button to Button
- The White Stripes – Black Math
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Brother, my Cup is Empty
- The White Stripes – Little Room
- The White Stripes – When I Hear My Name
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Abattoir Blues
- The White Stripes – I Fought Piranhas
- Tom Waits – Clap Hands
- The Raconteurs – Broken Boy Soldier
- The White Stripes – Ball and Biscuit
- The White Stripes – Little Cream Soda
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – God is in the House
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Bring it On
- Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
- Jack White – Love is Blindness
Peaky Blinders series 5 will launch on BBC1 later this year.