Who is The Vivienne? Meet the impressionist and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen

If you were hoping some of the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK would have a superb backstory then The Vivienne has a treat for you.

“[I’m] a scouse wife who has come into money, moved to LA and blew it all and then had to move back to Liverpool,” Vivienne explains.

So, will Vivienne climb her way to the top once more, slaying the nine other Drag Race UK queens to become Britain’s next drag superstar?

Here’s all you need to know about the Liverpool queen…

The Vivienne is the perfect mix of old and new school. She’s ready to murder the competition, and her Kim Woodburn impression is undeniably good. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/qiaGwVsr9l — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 21, 2019

The Vivienne

Age: 27

From: Liverpool

Stage name of: James Williams

Twitter: @THEVIVIENNEUK

Instagram: @thevivienne_

Strengths: “I can sing, I look good, I’m funny as f*** and I can drink a whole bottle of Jägermeister in 20 seconds flat.”

Weaknesses: “Strictly Come Dancing, I am not,” she says. “I can definitely move to music but choreography is not my strong suit.”

Who is The Vivienne?

If you’re a big Drag Race fan there’s a chance you’ve already heard of her: in 2016 Vivienne won a competition to become the show’s UK ambassador.

“Being crowned by RuPaul was the most crazy experience, I’m a huge fan of the show and RuPaul himself. He’s the absolute queen of the world so being crowned was the most nuts experience,” she recalled.

This win even meant that Vivienne enjoyed a very brief appearance in the eighth series of the main US show.

“I don’t think it’s going to give me a head start in this competition,” she says about the title. “I had to audition like everyone else and I’m coming to slay, like everyone else.”

Also: watch out for Vivienne’s celebrity impersonations: “I do everyone from Kim Woodburn, Cilla Black, Donald Trump – you name it, I’ll do it… for the right price!”

It seems I’ve got @kimwoodburn trending in the UK with my impersonation! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vby5karNFo — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) August 21, 2019

Why is she called The Vivienne?

It’s a fairly simple explanation.“I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood,” she says.

“When I started doing drag it was a natural progression, but I didn’t want one of those cheap, nasty drag names so I thought of ‘The Vivienne’ and here she is.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s debut series will drop on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer, 3rd October 2019, 8pm. After that, episodes will be released every Thursday at 8pm.

The show will see ten queens – including The Vivienne – battle for the title of the UK’s next Drag Superstar.

Head judge and drag icon RuPaul Charles will ultimately decide which contestant is worthy of the prize, but he’ll have help from Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton (who will appear on a rotating basis), plus a guest judge each week.