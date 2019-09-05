Jamie Laing pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing after injury

Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

The Made in Chelsea star sustained an injury and will make an appearance in the pre-recorded show on Saturday night, but not the live shows later this month.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Executive Producer, Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Laing said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor! I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

Following the news, Laing posted a video on Instagram updating fans on his condition.

“It’s really upsetting and devastating to be honest,” he said. “But I will be supporting every single one of my buddies dancing this year. They’re a great bunch of people. I wish I could be dancing, but they will rock the dancefloor! Good luck everyone.”

This is the first time in the show’s 17 year history that a celebrity has been forced to pull out the competition before the live shows have even started.

However, injuries are rife on Strictly, with its intense training regimen often seeing celebrities sustain injuries – and even quitting the programme.

Jimmy Tarbuck left the programme in series four after doctors advised him to rest for the good of his health.

British long-jumper Jade Johnson also quit the show in 2009 after suffering a knee injury in rehearsals – which then also saw her drop out of the London 2012 Olympics.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday 7th September at 7.10pm on BBC 1. The competition will officially begin on 21st September.