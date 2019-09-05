How to watch and stream the X-Files – is the sci-fi series on Netflix?

As one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history, The X-Files has been a fan favourite for decades. Its mix of scary stories, overarching conspiracy theories and workplace banter between the FBI investigators Mulder and Scully turned it into a 90s sensation, but it still holds up today. (Perhaps a little too well, considering the paranoid age in which we now live.)

Here is everything you need to know and remember: the truth is out there.

Where to watch The X-Files?

The X-Files is available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

What is The X-Files about?

The show follows the career and personal lives of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two FBI special agents who solve unsolvable cases involving supernatural activity: the titular ‘X-Files’. While the majority of the show is made up of standalone ‘monster of the week’ episodes, there is also an overarching conspiracy storyline told through so-called ‘mythology’ episodes sprinkled through the series.

Who is in the cast of The X-Files?

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are the leads in The X-Files. Respectively playing Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, they are FBI special agents working in the X-Files office, solving cases which are presumed unsolvable and involve supernatural circumstances.

They also work with Walter Skinner (played by Mitch Pileggi), John Doggett (Robert Patrick) and Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish).

Main antagonists throughout the show are the Cigarette Smoking Man, portrayed by William B. Davis and his son Alex Krycek, Nicholas Lea.

How many seasons of The X-Files are there?

The X-Files first ran for nine series and between 1993 and 2002.

A shorter tenth season aired in 2016 and following the enormous success of that, the show returned with its eleventh series in 2018.

How many episodes are there in a season?

The original show was made up of 202 episodes each with a runtime of 45 minutes. The revival seasons are shorter, with six episodes for series 10 and ten episodes in series 11.

When do The X-Files movies fit in the series?

Besides the TV show, The X-Files saga comprises two feature films. The first titled The X-Files came out in 1998 and fits in the overarching storyline between series five and six. I Want to Believe came out in cinemas in 2008 and, inline with the previous film, it is a standalone story.

Who created The X-Files?

The original show was created by Chris Carter. The high viewership he brought to Fox with the show earned him negotiating power for future series. Carter was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards four years in a row with The X-Files, but never won.

Where was The X-Files filmed?

The X-Files was filmed in Vancouver for its first five seasons, but moved to Los Angeles to accommodate Duchovny. The show returned to its original location for the 2008 film and the revival seasons.

Where is The X-Files set?

The X-Files unit is based at the FBI in Washington DC, but through their missions Scully and Mulder travel across North America and the world .

Why was The X-Files cancelled?

During its original run, The X-Files was not cancelled but rather came to its natural ending. When it comes to the recent revival show, Fox said they have no plans for a series 12 for now, after Gillian Anderson departed from her role as Dana Scully.