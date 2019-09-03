Who are the acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions this week?

It may be called Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, but the rest of the world are putting us to shame in this spin-off series.

While we’ve seen old favourites Paul Potts and Ashleigh (now paired with Sully, formerly with Pudsey) back on BGT, they were sadly overlooked by the judges and the audience alike in favour of the hugely powerful Kseniya Simonova (the original Ukraine’s Got Talent winner) and America’s death-defying Bello and Annaliese Nock to land places in the show’s grand finale.

But it may be Britain’s chance to claw it back this week, with two more former winners and several other classic acts returning to the stage in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion and pocket the £100,000 prize money.

Here’s who we can expect in week two….

100 Voices of Gospel

Making their way to the Wembley Stage for their second attempt of the top prize, fan will remember 100 Voices of Gospel wowed the judges in 2016 with their rousing gospel singing – seeing them sail straight through to the final before ultimately losing out to magician Richard Jones.

They got Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer two years ago – will they be able to replicate their success again?

Lost Voice Guy

The comedian made history when he won the show in 2018 as the first ever comedy act to do so.

While he’s performed on BBC Radio 4 and shown his comedy stylings to royalty in the Variety Performance, Lost Voice Guy has not had such luck Stateside, after being eliminated in the preliminaries of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

MerseyGirls

BGT fans will recognise MerseyGirls from the 2017 edition of the show, after they won Dixon’s golden buzzer.

The dance troupe’s performance was made all the more poignant after their lead performer, Julia Carlile, explained she suffered from scoliosis, a condition which causes the spine to twist and curve out of shape.

After coming fourth, Cowell paid £175,000 for the life-changing back surgery, which has enabled her to keep dancing. Will they impress once more on the spin-off show?

Jai McDowall

After winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, things went quiet for singer Jai McDowall. In spite of releasing his album Believe, and even performing on China’s Got Talent, McDowall was dropped from his Sony record label.

Things worsened after Cowell admitted in 2012 that he was “disappointed” McDowall won the series.

“He wasn’t what I was looking for,” he reportedly told The Sun at the 2012 launch.

“You want a Diversity or Susan Boyle, someone who is a genuine star. He is talented but the show can do better. None of the finalists were up to scratch.”

Will there be any love lost between the pair?

Gao and Liu

You may remember acrobatic duo Gao and Liu, who wowed the judges in the 2017 series of Britain’s Got Talent thanks to their spellbinding routine.

While they were dead-certs to reach the final, they were unfortunately cut from the live semis, reportedly due to immigration issues.

However, these two are no strangers to the stage, with Gao and Liu reaching the semi-finals of the 2015 edition of Asia’s Got Talent – even winning their own golden buzzer on the way.

Alexa Lauenburger

It’s always impressive to watch a dog act in action, but Alexa Lauenburger manages to take things one step further by having a whole troupe of nine dogs perform. The winner of Germany’s edition of the show, titled Das Supertalent, is a real contender. One to watch.

Antonio Sorgentone

The winner of the 2019 series Italia’s Got Talent, Antonio will leave you reeling with his piano-playing and…shall we say, unique singing.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV