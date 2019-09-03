Emily Atack: ‘Singletown could test if I’m good enough for Extra Camp’

It’s safe to say it’s been a very good year for Emily Atack.

Following her hugely successful stint on 2018’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (she lost out only to Harry Redknapp in the final), Atack has become a regular face on TV, having presented This Morning, her own documentary series Adulting and the upcoming successor to Love Island, Singletown with Joel Dommett.

She’s also rumoured to be joining Dommett on I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp after both Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash announced they were leaving.

While Atack remained coy about heading back Down Under, she told RadioTimes.com that she felt Singletown was a “test” of her abilities as a presenter.

“The lovely thing is, is that everyone’s allowing me to dip my toe in lots of different things and allowing me to learn,” she said. “I’m so flattered about the Extra Camp rumours that anyone would think I’m half decent enough to fill those shoes. I love hosting and I’ve enjoyed a lot of it since leaving the jungle.

“Essentially, me hosting Singletown, it’s a test to see if I could do it. [But] working with Joel feels so normal and natural. We get on so well and we’ve become really good mates really quickly. There’s a real natural chemistry there and it’s absolutely great working with him, I absolutely love it.”

Should Atack head over to Australia for round two, she’s likely to be joined by her jungle alumni, with Adam Thomas, who came third in the 2016 edition of I’m a Celeb, linked to the new series.

John Barrowman has also been tipped, with Atack adding she would “love” to have the opportunity to work with the former Doctor Who star again after they guest-hosted This Morning together earlier this year.

“Any excuse to work with John again,” she said, “Any reason to be around him, I will take.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Barrowman himself, who previously told RadioTimes.com: “With myself, Emily and Joel, I could be the maturity and they could be the fun.

“We’d have a nice balance and I think that could work. If ITV wanted me to host the after show, I’d be more than happy to do it!”

Atack is currently celebrating Barrowman’s new role as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

“If I’m honest, I don’t think about anything past lunch,” she joked. “I’d say I’m ambitious but I’m also realistic – you cannot possibly guess what’s going to happen.

“But I’m thrilled for John on Dancing on Ice, it just makes so much sense. He’ll be an amazing judge. You’ll get constructive criticism, you’ll get fun, humour and keeping it light, but he’ll have a real attachment to it because he’s been performing his whole life. He’ll definitely bring the lols.”

Singletown launches tonight at 9pm on ITV2