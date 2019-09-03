Vote for the best British Christmas sitcom

Move over mince pies and mulled wine. Take a hike, trees and tinsel. The one festive institution with the real power to unite a family is, of course, the Christmas special. But what’s your favourite ever Christmas comedy episode?

Advertisement

As we await the return of Gavin & Stacey, with the original cast reuniting for a Christmas special this December, we’re giving you the chance to vote for the number one British festive special from years gone by.

Is The Vicar of Dibley’s Geraldine gorging on multiple Christmas dinners your favourite staple on December 25? Or maybe a must-watch is Agnes Brown begging to play the Virgin Mary before writing her own nativity in Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy Christmas.

Who can forget Mr Bean running around like a headless chicken with an uncooked turkey on his head in Merry Christmas, Mr Bean or Dawn finally kissing Tim in The Office Christmas special?

Advertisement

Choose from the 25 crackers below, to cast your vote. We will be unwrapping the results on RadioTimes.com in the run-up to the big day.