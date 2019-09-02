Who is Nancy Xu? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Age: 28

Twitter: @Nancy_xuxi

Instagram: @nancy_xuxi

Strictly Wins: 0 – but give her a chance, she’s brand new to the show this year!

Which Strictly celebrity has Nancy been paired with this year? Currently, it’s not clear whether Nancy will have a celebrity partner, but with Pasha Kovalev having left the Strictly pro team, and with a Strictly source confirming to the RadioTimes.com that some changes have been made to the line-up, Nancy could be joining the main team of pros.

Who is Nancy Xu?

Nancy is a world class professional Latin dancer, who has impressed with her dancing skills globally.

She was in the U21 World Championships back in 2010, winning runner up at the International Singapore Championships in 2013 and third place in the 2010-2012 CBDF National Amateur Latin Championships.

And Strictly Come Dancing won’t be her first dance contest, with Nancy having previously made it to the finals of So You Think You Can Dance China, and also appearing onstage in the hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

Upon being cast for Strictly, Nancy said, “I’m thrilled and excited! I cannot wait to start this new journey with all these amazing people and share the magic together.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches on BBC 1 later this year