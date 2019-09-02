When is LIFE on TV? Who is in the cast and what’s it about?

That’s Life. That’s what all the people say. Sometimes you’re riding high in April, sometimes you’re an expansive new BBC1 drama from the people behind Doctor Foster, all about life’s ups, downs and everything in between.

Here’s everything you need to know about LIFE…

When is LIFE on TV?

As with so much in life, we don’t know, other than it’s coming to BBC1. This page will be updated with an exact release date and time as soon as the information is available.

Who’s in the cast of LIFE?

LIFE stars a rich tapestry of famous faces. Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Adrian Lester (Trauma), Victoria Hamilton (Doctor Foster), Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) are joined by the likes of Calvin Demba (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Saira Choudhry (Hollyoaks), Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Melissa Johns (Coronation Street), Elaine Paige (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge).

What is LIFE about?

We ask ourselves that every morning. LIFE the six-part drama follows the parallel stories of a large Manchester house subdivided into separate flats. Following four separate storylines, they are united by the theme of overcoming modern isolation and making real human connections.

What else has writer Mike Bartlett made?

The playwright is best known for Doctor Foster. LIFE will be executive produced by Bartlett, Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky at Drama Republic, with Ben Irving at BBC1. It will be produced by Kate Crowther, with Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard and Kate Hewitt all directing episodes.

Is there a trailer for LIFE?

Not yet, but watch this space…