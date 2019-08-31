Who are Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions finalists Bello and Annaliese Nock?

Britain’s Got Talent is back for its second outing this year, pitching some of our best-loved British acts from the last 12 years against other talented performers from across the globe.

Advertisement

While we can boast hugely talented folk such as Paul Potts, George Sampson and Ashleigh and Sully, the rest of the world is proving to be stiff competition, with acts like Kseniya Simonova leaving audiences speechless.

Here’s everything you need to know about finalists and Bello and Annaliese Nock, the daredevil father-daughter double-act hailing from the US of A.

Bello and Annaliese Nock: Key Facts

Age: 50 and 22

From: Florida, United States of America

Talent: Circus performers

Which franchise are the pair from? Bello took part in America’s Got Talent in 2017 as a solo act. Annaliese followed in her father’s footsteps the following year

Early years

Even before his appearance on AGT, Bello was a nationally renowned performer, having started in the industry at three years old. After a stint in New York’s Big Apple Circus in 2000, Time Magazine hailed him “America’s Best Clown.”

First performing with The Ringling Bros in America, Bello then took his act to Europe in 2008 before returning to New York, where he walked a highwire over the city’s Lincoln Centre.

He seemed to develop a taste for aerial stunts, entering in the 2013 edition of Guinness Book of World Records for a hirewire walk across the entire length of a cruise ship while out at sea.

Before taking part in America’s Got Talent, Bello starred in the 100th episode of prankster show Impractical Jokers in 2015.

Annaliese is also a record breaker, having entered the books in 2016 for doing the most somersaults in one minute in the scarily named “Wheel of Death”.

America’s Got Talent

Bello first auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2017 – first performing on top of a sway pole, and then blasting himself out of a cannon over a moving helicopter.

While he was then eliminated, Bello was brought back as a wild card, performing on the Wheel of Death, before being voted out the competition.

Annaliese performed in 2018 with the most jaw-dropping stunt yet, locking herself in a coffin filled with six sticks of dynamite. Despite getting four yeses, Annaliese bowed out of the competition for personal reasons.

Bello then participated in China’s edition of Got Talent: The Champions, titled World’s Got Talent. Despite not taking the top prize, Bello’s performance was seen by over 200 million people.

What did the judges say on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Bello and Annaliese’s eye-watering Wheel of Steel routine left David Walliams slack-jawed, describing it as “terrifying”. Elsewhere, Cowell thanked the duo for “not dying on stage.”

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV