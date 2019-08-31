David Suchet and more join His Dark Materials to voice daemons

An excellent line-up of stars – featuring David Suchet, Cristela Alonzo and Joe Tanberg – has signed on to voice daemons in the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Joe Tandberg voices a large polar bear called Iorek Byrnison, Alonzo voices Hester, Lee Scoresby’s (Lin-Manuel Miranda) arctic hare daemon. And Suchet will play Kaisa, witch queen Serafina Pekkala’s (Ruta Gedmintas) goose daemon. Check out photos of their characters below.

Also joining the cast are Kit Connor and Brian Fisher. The former will voice Pantalaimon, Lyra’s shape-shifting daemon, while the latter will provide noises for an unnamed golden monkey daemon who will be seen alongside Ruth Wilson’s Marisa Coulter.

They join an already star-studded cast that features James McAvoy, Dafne Keen, Helen McCrory and Andrew Scott.

The first series of the adaptation of Pullman’s novel series – whose second run has already entered production – is due to air on the BBC this Autumn, and we can barely contain our excitement…