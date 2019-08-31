Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. David Suchet and more join His Dark Materials to voice daemons

David Suchet and more join His Dark Materials to voice daemons

Cristela Alonzo, Joe Tanberg and Kit Connor have also signed on for the BBC fantasy series

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: David Suchet attends The Olivier Awards 2019 with MasterCard at Royal Albert Hall on April 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

An excellent line-up of stars – featuring David Suchet, Cristela Alonzo and Joe Tanberg – has signed on to voice daemons in the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Advertisement

Joe Tandberg voices a large polar bear called Iorek Byrnison, Alonzo voices Hester, Lee Scoresby’s (Lin-Manuel Miranda) arctic hare daemon. And Suchet will play Kaisa, witch queen Serafina Pekkala’s (Ruta Gedmintas) goose daemon. Check out photos of their characters below.

Also joining the cast are Kit Connor and Brian Fisher. The former will voice Pantalaimon, Lyra’s shape-shifting daemon, while the latter will provide noises for an unnamed golden monkey daemon who will be seen alongside Ruth Wilson’s Marisa Coulter.

They join an already star-studded cast that features James McAvoy, Dafne Keen, Helen McCrory and Andrew Scott.

Advertisement

The first series of the adaptation of Pullman’s novel series – whose second run has already entered production – is due to air on the BBC this Autumn, and we can barely contain our excitement…

Tags

All about His Dark Materials

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: David Suchet attends The Olivier Awards 2019 with MasterCard at Royal Albert Hall on April 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

How much of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is CGI?

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

The cast of The Witcher

Meet the cast of The Witcher on Netflix

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019