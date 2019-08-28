When is Sky drama Tin Star back for season 3?

Sky Atlantic’s “epic thriller” Tin Star is set to return for a third and final season – this time set in the UK.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know so far:

When is Tin Star back for season 3?

Following the series two finale, Sky commissioned the third and final series of Tin Star in March 2019, and filming began in Liverpool in July 2019.

An air date has not yet been confirmed but the six-part drama is expected to arrive in 2020 – watch this space!

What will happen in Tin Star series 3?

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie will return as the Worth family in the final chapter of the trilogy, which will culminate with their return to Liverpool in the UK “to confront their menacing past.”

At the end of series two, Jack (played by Roth) and Angela (O’Reilly) were forced to reveal a devastating truth to their daughter Anna (Lawrie).

According to Sky, “Thousands of miles away from the Rocky vista of Canadian town, Little Big Bear, Jack, Angela and Anna return to the UK 20 years after leaving to confront the sinister truth they ran from. The secrets they hold threaten a group of dangerous criminals who are still operating in the city.

“Leading this gang is Merseyside’s most successful crime boss Michael Ryan (Ian Hart). Michael is a fearless, resourceful and clever businessman generating major redevelopment in the city. Firmly rooted in the underworld, he can also smell the law through concrete walls and across county lines which is why he remains un-convicted of any major drugs related crime.

“And it’s not just a business feud, it’s deeply personal and on top of having the inside track on local corruption and drugs trafficking, Angela and Jack hold a deeper secret, which if exposed, will blow the city apart.”

Writer Rowan Joffe promised to “deliver our best season yet.”

Who will star in Tin Star series 3?

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie are all set to return.

Roth is known for films including The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Rob Roy and Planet of the Apes. His TV credits include Twin Peaks, Rillington Place, and Klondike.

O’Reilly, who plays Angela Worth, played Mon Mothma in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and in the Star Wars TV series. She has also appeared in The Legend of Tarzan, Tolkien, Spooks, and Episodes.

Lawrie plays Anna Worth. She has previously played Krystal Weedon in The Casual Vacancy and Sohpie Lancaster in Murdered for Being Different.

Who is joining the cast for series 3?

Ian Hart, perhaps best known for playing Quirrell in the first Harry Potter movie, stars as clever businessman and underground boss Michael Ryan.

Tanya Moodie will play Catherine McKenzie, Jack’s handler from 20 years ago when he was undercover for the Met. Back then he was assigned to infiltrate organised crime in Liverpool and investigate Michael Ryan.

Catherine is now the Chief Constable of Greater Merseyside Police, and according to Sky, “she is ruthless, highly intelligent and extremely powerful and it isn’t long before she and Jack are reunited.”

Kerrie Hayes plays “local girl done good” DI Sarah Lunt, “A highly trained officer who looks up to Catherine and is an asset to any police force. Sarah is ambitious, keen to impress and a straight down the line cop but when she suspects her boss is willing to cross the line to get what she wants, Kerrie finds herself in over her head where she is forced to think quickly and act fast.”

Finally, Joanne Whalley joins the cast as Mary, a police informant and community activist who is a trusted friend of Jack’s. Looking back 20 years ago, Jack entrapped Mary “by playing her at her own game and obliging her to turn informer for an undercover operation he was running, developing into an invaluable friendship.”

Now, “Jack arrives back in her life and the dynamic between them is as though no time has passed at all, giving a glimpse into how Jack used to be. They pick up right where they left off only this time, they are on the same side of the law.”

Advertisement

The previous series of Tin Star featured Christina Hendricks, Ian Puleston-Davies, Ryan Kennedy, Michelle Thrush, John Lyinch, Anamaria Marinca, Jenessa Grant and Nigel Bennett.