When is Taskmaster series nine on TV? Who stars in it? Who won series eight?

Series eight of Taskmaster may have only just finished, but Dave has already rounded up another hapless set of comedians who want to take on Taskmaster.

The kooky panel game sees the taskmaster in question, Greg Davies, and his assistant Alex Horne set celebs a series of increasingly random challenges to be in a chance of winning the coveted Taskmaster trophy. A golden bust of Davies would look great in any living room, to be fair.

So when can we expect series nine? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Taskmaster series nine on TV?

It has been confirmed that the new series of Taskmaster will launch on Wednesday 4th September at 9pm on Dave.

Since 2018, each series of Taskmaster has comprised ten episodes, which means we could have the show on our screens until November.

Who stars in Taskmaster series nine?

You thought #Taskmaster was over? The Taskmaster won't allow it. Series 9, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/uzcIhhJE8p — Dave (@davechannel) July 10, 2019

Comedian David Baddiel, stand-up star and podcaster Ed Gamble, comedian and panellist Jo Brand, writer and performer Katy Wix and sketch show star Rose Matafeo were all confirmed to be taking part in the latest series of Taskmaster.

The news was announced on Twitter at the end of the eighth series.

Who won Taskmaster series eight?

Despite tough competition from Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, stand-up comedian Lou Sanders won the series overall.

Sanders thanked the Taskmaster team on Twitter after her win, saying she felt “honoured to mess around” on the show.

Previous winners include Josh Widdicombe, Noel Fielding and Katherine Ryan.

Taskmaster returns to Dave later this year