Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton set to reunite on Strictly stage for 2019 launch show

Great news Strictly Come Dancing fans: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are set to star in the opening show of 2019. And following the form of previous years, the reigning champions will be expected to repeat one of their favourite dances.

Announcing the news on her Instagram story, BBC documentary maker Dooley said she and professional dancer Clifton would appear during the series opener on Saturday 7th September, adding in another post: “See you Sat eve kidssssss”.

The pair were voted champs of the 2018 show, beating runners-up Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev.

After the duo won Strictly, Dooley and Clifton announced they were in a romantic relationship – although the pair are private about this.

While Stacey split from her former boyfriend Sam Tucknott following her time on the dance contest, Clifton split from wife and fellow Strictly professional Karen Clifton in March 2018. Both Kevin and Karen Clifton are among the dancers set to pair up with a celebrity in this year’s contest.

As well as an appearance from Dooley, the Strictly launch show will also feature a performance from pop queen Kylie Minogue. After this, the 15 celebrity contestants will take to the dance floor for the first time in a group routine. It’s then that hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will announce who the stars’ professional dance partners will be.

But which couple will follow in Kevin and Stacey’s quicksteps? Until the magic moment comes, looks like we’ll have to keeeeeep guessing.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 on Saturday, 7th September