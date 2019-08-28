Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle to lead brand new BBC1 thriller The Nest with Martin Compston

Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle are set to lead new BBC1 fictional thriller The Nest.

Advertisement

Penned by Nicole Taylor, the writer behind the Bafta-winning Three Girls, the five-part drama will see the two at the heart of a surrogacy pregnancy drama.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The story follows Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle), a solid couple who live in a huge house just outside of Glasgow (yes, Compston will adopt his native Scottish accent for the drama). However, one thing is missing in their lives: a baby. Despite trying for years it just doesn’t happen.

But this could all change after a chance encounter with Kaya (played by newcomer Mirren Mack), an 18-year-old from the other side of the city, whose life is as precarious as theirs is comfortable. And, amazingly, she agrees to carry their baby.

As good news as this is for the couple, the questions soon follow. Was this really a chance meeting? What exactly brought Kaya into their lives? As the BBC ominously teases: “The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want”.

Speaking about his casting, Martin Compston said: “Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario.”

Alongside Compston and Rundle, the show will also star Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers), David Hayman (Hatton Garden), Fiona Bell (Shetland) and James Harkness (The Victim).

Advertisement

Filming for The Nest starts next month in Glasgow.