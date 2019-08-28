Love Island star Theo Campbell thanks fans as he’s likely left blind in one eye

Love Island 2017 star Theo Campbell has said it’s likely he has permanently lost the vision in his right eye after it was hit by a champagne cork.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old revealed he has been left with seven stitches after undergoing two surgeries when his eye was “split in half” while on holiday in Ibiza.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Theo thanked fans on Twitter as he detailed the extent of his injuries, saying although doctors have told him his vision is unlikely to return “anything is possible”.

I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible ???????? — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

Just Wana say thanks again for all the love and support there’s been 100x more then I imagined ♥️. I haven’t had a chance to read all the messages yet but they’re much appreciated ???????????????? — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

Theo posted a selfie showing his bandaged eye, alongside his girlfriend, fellow former Love Island 2018 contestant Kaz Crossley (who was formerly with Josh Denzel). He added: “If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.”

The reality star also shared another post-surgery photo, thanking his “most amazing girlfriend”.

On her own Instagram story, Kaz said: “It’s been a hard 24 hours, no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.

“I’ve stayed in his room overnight and just wanna take him home. He’s so brave and positive hopefully it will get better. Thanks for your kind messages.”

She added: “I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful.”

In a video post, Kaz also explained the cork ended up in Theo’s eye after an unnamed person popped the bottle “directly under his face”.

Advertisement

Theo appeared on the third series of the ITV2 reality competition, joining the villa on day 32 of the contest and memorably striking up a rivalry with fellow contestant Johnny Mitchell.