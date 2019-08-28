Bake Off fans convinced Dan shouldn’t have been eliminated first: “The biggest controversy since #fridgegate”

From that Wizard of Oz opening, to a collapsing sugar house and even talks of a furry garden, the first week of Great British Bake Off 2019 was packed with plenty of spicy ingredients for viewers – as well as a controversial axing from the tent.

Advertisement

Many fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after good-natured, man-bunned Dan Chambers became the first amateur baker to get the boot.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite only finishing ninth out of 13 in the Angel Cake technical challenge – and delivering a smoking pirate island showstopper – the 32-year-old support worker from Rotherham was declared the worst baker after his disastrous signature offering, a raw Jamaican Rum Cake.

Judge Paul Hollywood said: “[Dan] is a great baker but it all boiled down to his signature bake.”

But did Dan deserve to leave without the chance to get his apron properly dirty? Probably not, according to Twitter.

" and the person leaving the tent is Dan" #GBBO pic.twitter.com/8YjkFLCAW7 — ryanmcandrew (@ryan_mcdrew) August 27, 2019

IM SO SAD ABOUT DAN, NOBODY TALK TO ME #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u6uCTKxDl8 — LiamLegend™️ (@fuckh33zy) August 27, 2019

@Channel4GBBO my 5yr old Harry is in bed still crying saying he can’t ever watch #GBBO2019 #GBBO again because it makes him too sad that every week someone leaves, it’s going to be a long night! ????????, He loved Dan’s Pirate Island cake ☠️ — Emma miles (@thegeekmiles) August 27, 2019

Why? Viewers instead were giving accusatory looks at student Jamie Finn. Not only did the 20-year-old come bottom of the technical challenge, but he also initially forgot to add eggs into a sponge mixture.

Cake Week was quite an experience for young Jamie… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MQDeqtsrsi — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 27, 2019

Me when the judges saved Jamie over Dan #gbbo pic.twitter.com/6n0oTM9BV7 — Jade Brydges (@hiyaitsjade) August 27, 2019

Dan leaving #bakeoff before Jamie is the biggest controversy since #fridgegate — Jade Dimelow (@jade_says_stuff) August 27, 2019

Am outraged that Dan got kicked off #bakeoff was convinced it'd be Jamie — Charlie Grabham (@Credoseek) August 27, 2019

#BakeOff Dan was robbed. Jamie seemed far worse. — Mark Jansen (@TehMadness) August 27, 2019

But! But! Jamie had several nightmares, including his showstopper gets a free pass and yet Hollywood’s slung Dan off because he couldn’t taste one of the flavours in his showstopper!! #GBBO #getinthebin pic.twitter.com/6XoB6LU29e — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) August 27, 2019

Who will follow in Dan’s footsteps next week? While most will be scrutinising Jamie closely in the following challenges, it’ll be a shock if Michelle Evans-Fecci left the tent. The Welsh contestant was crowned the first Star Baker of the series, with her toadstool-themed cake described as “faultless” by Paul.

Michelle will hope to rise to the top of the pack again as the bakers take on biscuit week next episode.

A huge congratulations to Michelle – our Cake Week Star Baker after a showstopper branded “faultless” by Mr Hollywood! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7wnIWCjlv9 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 27, 2019

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on 8pm Tuesdays, Channel 4