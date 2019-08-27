Accessibility Links

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight? The first contestant to go revealed

As one person is crowned Star Baker, another is forced to bid farewell to the tent

Bake off cast 2019

Dan was the first to leave the Great British Bake Off tent after failing to impress the judges.

Bake Off is back for 2019, with our bakers’ dozen heading into the marquee of dreams in a bid to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their dazzling and hopefully delicious creations.

But while some of the bakers will be the cream of the crop, others will be left with a bitter taste in their mouth as they realise their bakes have gone bitterly wrong.

And with 13 contestants, the heat is most definitely on for our bakes this year, with host Noel Fielding warning that two bakers could be dumped from the tent at any given week.

Here’s who left the Bake Off tent this week.

Who left Great British Bake Off?

Dan became the first to leave the tent on GBBO. Paul Hollywood said it was a close call, with Jamie dodging a bullet with a few mishaps along the way,

Week 1 – Cake Week

The gauntlet has been thrown already, with several of our 13 hopefuls wowing the judges with their cakes.

Having to bake a well decorated fruit cake for their signature, tackle genoise sponge for their technical and whip up the birthday cake of their childhood dreams for their showstopper, it was a challenging first week for the hopefuls.

Jamie had a tough week in the tent, falling down on his technical after failing to make three layers of sponge, while his showstopper left Paul and Prue unimpressed.

Elsewhere, Helena struggled with her signature after she failed to effectively crystalise her sugar when making caramel. She also placed 12th in the technical, with Paul comparing her sponge to rubber.

After the hosts deliberated, it was decided that Dan’s time in the tent was up.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

