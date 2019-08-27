Who is Priya O’Shea on The Great British Bake Off? Meet the future novelist and 2019 contestant

Since 2012 she has wanted to be on the show, and now Priya has finally made in onto the Great British Bake Off.

Between writing her first novel, working freelance in marketing and taking care of her two kids, she also finds plenty of time to bake bread well into the night.

Priya will be amongst the 13 amateur bakers to compete in the tenth season of Bake Off starting Tuesday 27th August on Channel 4.

Priya O’Shea: Key facts

Name: Priya O’Shea

Age: 34

From: Leicester

Occupation: Marketing consultant

Twitter: @priyaoshea

Instagram: @priyaoshea

Who is Priya O’Shea?

Since she received a stand mixer as a wedding gift, the 34-year-old freelance marketing consultant from Leicester has been going ‘baking bonkers’.

Despite her job, writing her first novel and taking are of two children, Priya still somehow finds the time and energy to bake till late at night.

Her passion for baking has always been there; in primary school she was even part of a baking club. But it was only ten years ago that she began to take it seriously as a way to help her relax, though she admits she can be quite the perfectionist when it comes to her bakes.

She loves using fruiting and tropical flavours in her creations and recently she has started experimenting with vegan baking too.

“I downloaded the application for Bake Off in 2012 the year I got married,” she says, “but I thought I would never get in. I applied again last year, and then this year I got in and it was so dreamy and unreal. I was in no doubt it would change my life. And it taught me to pursue the things you love, and you just have to go for it.”

Priya’s dream for the future, once her kids are older, is to travel ‘around the world in 80 bakes’ discovering all sorts of treats.

Amongst the other contestants on this series of Bake Off, we will see a veterinary surgeon, a theatre manager and a geography teacher compete for the spot of top baker.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will return as judges after crowning Rahul Mandal as last year’s winner.

The Great British Bake Off series 10 will return to Channel 4 starting 27th August at 8pm. The bakers will keep us company for ten weeks.