Who is Michael Chakraverty on The Great British Bake Off 2019? Meet the GBBO contestant and theatre manager

What else would you expect from someone who was raised in a town called Scone than to make it to the Great British Bake Off?

Michael is a 26-year-old theatre manager and fitness instructor from Stratford-upon-Avon.

He will be joining other 12 amateur bakers in the tent from 27th August.

Michael Chakraverty: Key facts

Name: Michael Chakraverty

Age: 26

From: Born in Newcastle, raised in Scone (Scotland), now lives in Stratford-upon-Avon

Occupation: Theatre manager and fitness instructor

Twitter: @mschakraverty

Instagram: @mschakraverty

Who is Michael Chakraverty?

Although he was born in Newcastle, Michael considers himself Scottish, as he moved to Scone (pronounced Scuin to rhyme with boon) when he was 7 and has studied in Edinburgh.

He was taught to bake by his mother, who passed down to him handwritten recipes from her grandmother.

In his creations, Michael is mostly inspired by his Indian heritage and although he tried his hand at most baking disciplines, his strong suits lie in cakes and pastry.

He works as a theatre manager and fitness trainer in Stratford-upon-Avon and this was the first time he ever applied to be on Bake Off. “One night I applied as I was a bit bored,” says Michael. “I never thought I would get to the audition process. So when I found out it was a mixture of shock and blind panic!”

He thinks the most shocked to find out he made it onto the show will be his grandmother: “She will be totally speechless, she would have to sit down in a quiet room and have a cup of tea. She is very chatty usually but I know this will shock her.”

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

Series ten of GBBO will start on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm on Channel 4. Alongside Michael, 12 fellow amateur bakers – including a fashion designer and a geography teacher – will be battling to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith over 10 weeks of competitions.

Duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will, once again, be hosting the Bake Off tent, which is again pitched in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury.

The unique Rahul Mandal won last year’s competition, finishing in first place above Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy.