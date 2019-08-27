Accessibility Links

Who is Jamie Finn from Bake Off? Meet the 20-year-old GBBO 2019 contestant

Part-time waiter, part-time secret baker Jamie Finn is ready to impress the judges on Bake Off 2019

Bake Off Jamie (Channel 4)

None of Jamie’s mates know he bakes, though the 20-year-old from Surrey has made it all the way onto this year’s Great British Bake Off. His baking aspirations first took hold after an episode of Bake Off inspired him to make a plaited loaf.

He will enter the tent with 12 other bakers on Tuesday 27th August.

Jamie Finn: Key facts

Name: Jamie Finn

Age: 20

From: Surrey

Occupation: Part-time waiter

Twitter: @jamiepfinn

Instagram: @jamiepfinn

Who is Jamie Finn?

Now working as a part-time waiter in the lead-up to studying Sports Science at university, Jaime is a 20-year-old from Surrey, whose passion for baking started with an episode of Bake Off.

His grandma and parents taught him the baking basics, but it was an episode of the show that inspired him to make a plaited loaf and he has been baking ever since.

He is fairly traditional when it comes to flavours and likes a good technical challenge, but he is also willing to take anything he can find in the kitchen and discover new ways to incorporate ingredients into his bakes.

“When they called to tell me it was a real shock,” he says. “I really wasn’t expecting it at all. But a nice shock!

“I was quite nervous at the beginning but by the second day the bakers had all gelled and we were all pretty much best mates, and it was great.”

But the biggest surprise will probably be for his friends back home: “All my mates don’t even know that I bake so they will get a shock to see me in an apron!”

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The Great British Bake Off will return for series 10 on 27th August. It will run for 10 weeks on Channel 4 every Tuesday at 8pm. Thirteen contestants will face off in a series of baking challenges, including a fashion designer, a vet and a theatre manager.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges and the unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will guide us through the tent, this year pitched at Welford Park in Newbury.

Launch Gallery
Bake Off Henry (Channel 4)
Meet Henry Bird, 20, Durham
Bake Off 8
Meet David, 36, London
Bake Off Michelle (Channel 4)
Meet Michelle, 35, Wales
Bake Off Amelia (Channel 4)
Meet Amelia, 24, Halifax
Bake Off Jamie (Channel 4)
Meet Jamie, 20, Surrey
Bake Off Steph (Channel 4)
Meet Steph, 28, Chester
Bake Off - Dan (Channel 4)
Meet Dan, 32, Rotherham
Bake Off Priya (Channel 4)
Meet Priya, 34, Leicester
Bake Off Helena (Channel 4)
Meet Helena, 40, Leeds
Bake Off Michael (Channel 4)
Meet Michael, 26, Stratford-Upon-Avon
Bake Off Rosie (Channel 4)
Meet Rosie, 28, Somerset
Bake Off Alice (Channel 4)
Meet Alice, 28, Essex
Phil is Bake Off's oldest competitor this year
Meet Phil, 56, Essex 
The Great British Bake Off starts on 27th August on Channel 4.

