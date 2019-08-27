Who is Helena Garcia from The Great British Bake Off? Meet the Spanish-born 2019 contestant

Helena is ready to show off the skills her Grandmother taught her in this year’s season of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

Spanish-born but Yorkshire-bred, Helena will present the judges with flavours from all the places she has lived in.

She will be amongst the 13 contestants baking for the prize in the 10th series.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Helena Garcia: Key facts

Name: Helena Garcia

Age: 40

From: born in Spain, now lives in Leeds

Occupation: Online project manager

Twitter: @Helenagarciafp

Instagram: @helenagarciafp

Who is Helena Garcia?

Helena was born in Ceuta (an independent Spanish city in north Africa) and raised in Lanzarote. She studied in mainland Spain before moving first to Las Vegas, where she lived with a Mormon family, and then Leeds, where she now lives.

Her bakes are packed with flavours from all the places she has lived in: pumpkin, pecans, maple and cinnamon from the US, and almond and paprika form Spain.

And viewers will no doubt see her passion for all things Halloween in her creations.

“I was literally numb on the first day, I couldn’t take it all in, really. It was such a blur, and it hit me afterwards that I had made it into the Tent,” said Helena.

“I won a baking competition at work and that gave me the confidence to apply. Although when I learned that I had got in I had a bit of a confidence crisis thinking, can I possibly be good enough?”

She continued: “I don’t think they will be that surprised as they know how much I have wanted to be a baker in the tent.”

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

From 27th August, Tuesday nights will be dedicated to GBBO. We will follow the bakers as they compete in the tent from 8pm on Channel 4.

Thirteen bakers will face off during 10 weeks of competitions, including a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist.

Advertisement

Last year’s edition saw Rahul Mandal take home the crown, beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a neck and neck finale.