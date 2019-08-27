Poldark stars pay emotional tributes to show on Instagram as finale airs

Eleanor Tomlinson led the tributes to BBC period drama Poldark following the final ever episode as she bid farewell to her character Demelza.

Advertisement

In classic Poldark style, the series closed out on a blustery Cornwall clifftop, with Ross, played by Aidan Turner, and Demelza reiterating their commitment to one another before Ross set off to go to war in France.

Tomlinson posted an Instagram story to say she was “a mess” after watching the episode, and shared a picture of herself and Turner alongside the caption: “That’s all folks!”

A similar sentiment was felt by Ellise Chappell, who played Morwenna Carne. The actress told fans she felt so “lucky and proud” to have been part of the “Poldark lovefest”.

“My heart is full,” she wrote alongside a picture with her co-star Harry Marcus (Geoffrey Charles). “Playing Morwenna has been a highlight of my life and I feel so lucky and proud to have been given the opportunity to portray her incredible story. Thank you to everyone who has loved her, I’m going to miss the Poldark lovefest so much.”

Gabriella Wilde (Caroline Enys) was also feeling sentimental, and hailed the final episode the “end of an era”.

“Goodbye Caroline I’ll miss you and the wonderful and talented cast and crew,” she wrote. “Four years , two children later what a journey!”

Harry Richardson, who plays Drake Carne, said: “Woah all the feels. Thanks @official_poldark and all involved for the best adventure a fella could ask for! Gang gang!”

Don’t be too upset not to see Turner pouring his soul out here: the star does not have any social media accounts.

But earlier this summer, he opened up about his final day on set, telling Radio Times that it was spent in bed with Tomlinson, something of which he said “felt right.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think we planned it to be that day; it just happened with the scheduling,” he said. “So that was really quite poignant. I think we were both thankful for that.”